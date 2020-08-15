Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Aug 15, 2020
China's Dalian reports no new COVID-19 cases for 8th straight day

(Xinhua)    11:29, August 15, 2020

Northeast China's Dalian City, where new clusters of COVID-19 infections emerged in July, reported no new confirmed cases for the eighth straight day on Thursday.

The coastal city in Liaoning Province registered no new asymptomatic cases on Thursday, the municipal health commission said Friday.

From midnight Thursday to 3:30 p.m. Friday, 13 confirmed cases and one asymptomatic case were discharged from hospitals in Dalian, according to the commission.

A total of 33 locally transmitted confirmed cases are under treatment in the hospitals, and five asymptomatic cases are under medical observation.

