U.S. interference in Hong Kong, Taiwan damages "cornerstone" of relations with China, says expert

The U.S. interference in Hong Kong and Taiwan seriously violates the one-China principle, endangering the fundamental understanding between the United States and China, a Syrian political expert has said.

The visit to Taiwan by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar runs against the understanding between the United States and China "because there is the one-China principle, which is the cornerstone in the Chinese-U.S. relations," Ghassan Youssef said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Azar's trip to Taiwan and Washington's recent sanctions against Chinese officials send "wrong signals" to rioters in Hong Kong and separatists in Taiwan, he said.

China has voiced firm opposition to any official interactions between the United States and Taiwan under any pretext.

"Those who play with fire will get burnt," spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian said Wednesday, urging certain American people not to have illusions about issues concerning China's core interests.

China has always been keen to maintain good relations based on mutual benefit with the United States, Youssef said, expecting that Washington would meet Beijing half way to avoid a further deterioration of bilateral ties.

The United States is trying to hinder China's development because it now regards China as a major economic power and a strong competitor, particularly in scientific and technological fields, Youssef added.

China doesn't want to have a conflict with the United States or any other country, because it knows that "any conflict would harm both sides," he said.

Building a good relationship with China serves the interests of the United States, which requires Washington to respect international law and trade rules, and refrain from interfering in China's internal affairs, he said.

"The tension between the two countries will cause losses to the U.S.," the expert said.