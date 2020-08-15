Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Aug 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Frankfurt mayor invites TikTok to set up headquarters: German media

(Xinhua)    11:05, August 15, 2020

The mayor of Frankfurt Peter Feldmann has recently invited popular Chinese video-sharing app TikTok to set up its new global headquarters in the German metropolis, several German media outlets reported.

Feldmann's letter of invitation to ByteDance, a Chinese tech firm and owner of TikTok, was first reported by Journal Frankfurt on Wednesday, and later also by Frankfurt Allgemeine Zeitung and Der Spiegel.

Frankfurt boasts one of the world's busiest internet hubs and a large number of data centers, as well as many well-trained professionals in the region, Feldmann was quoted as saying in the letter, who also noted the city's central location in Europe and excellent connections with China through partner city Guangzhou.

Frankfurt is an ideal location for IT companies and especially for TikTok's international headquarters, Feldmann was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, ByteDance has taken note of the invitation and told Journal Frankfurt that the company is very pleased about Frankfurt's interest.

ByteDance is considering setting up TikTok's headquarters outside the United States to better serve customers worldwide, but is not yet possible to comment in detail about the potential location, according to a ByteDance spokesperson who was quoted by Journal Frankfurt.

ByteDance currently has a branch in the German capital Berlin.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York