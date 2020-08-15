Decision of NPC Standing Committee on continuing discharge of duties by 6th LegCo of HKSAR gazetted

The decision of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) on the Continuing Discharge of Duties by the sixth Legislative Council (LegCo) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has been gazetted by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Friday.

According to the HKSAR government Gazette, after Sept. 30, 2020, the sixth LegCo of the HKSAR is to continue to discharge duties for not less than one year until the seventh term of office of the LegCo of the HKSAR begins. After the seventh term LegCo of the HKSAR is formed in accordance with the law, its term of office remains to be four years.

The Gazette also said on Friday that Chief Executive of the HKSAR Carrie Lam, exercising the powers conferred by relevant laws, has revoked the decision to prorogue the sixth term of the LegCo, with effect from Aug. 14, 2020.