Chinese mainland reports 30 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said Friday that it received reports of 30 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Thursday, including 22 imported cases and eight locally transmitted ones.

All the locally-transmitted cases were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

Of the imported cases, 16 were reported in Shanghai, five in Shaanxi and one in Sichuan, the commission said.

Two new suspected COVID-19 cases, which were imported from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, and no deaths related to the disease were reported on Thursday, the commission said.

On Thursday, 64 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

By the end of Thursday, a total of 2,249 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,075 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 174 remained hospitalized, with one in serious condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 84,786, including 690 patients who were still being treated, with 39 in severe conditions.

Altogether 79,462 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were still five suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, it added.

According to the commission, 21,456 close contacts were still under medical observation after 1,567 were discharged on Thursday.

Also on Thursday, 28 new asymptomatic cases, including 24 from outside the mainland, were reported, and no asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed ones.

The commission said 309 asymptomatic cases, including 167 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By Thursday, 4,312 confirmed cases, including 66 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 46 confirmed cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 481, including seven deaths, in Taiwan.

A total of 3,295 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 450 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.