Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Aug 14, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Nearly half of Chinese think college choice determines future starting point: survey

(Xinhua)    10:21, August 14, 2020

About 48.6 percent of Chinese respondents in a recent survey hold the view that the college one enrolls in determines the starting point of their future development, China Youth Daily reported Thursday.

Among the 18,000 respondents surveyed by the newspaper, nearly 34 percent of them think that compared to which college to choose, the way one spends their college years bears more weight on their future.

"The resume you submit after graduation is dependent on what you have done during your four years of college, and you should figure out your goals as soon as possible," Zhao Li, an employee based in Shanghai who graduated from college last year, was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

"After entering into universities, students should establish new goals and make plans in accordance with their strengths," said Chu Chaohui, a researcher at the National Institute of Education Sciences, adding that they need to adjust themselves when facing new problems.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York