WHO in conversation with Russia for more vaccine information: expert

(Xinhua)    08:51, August 14, 2020

A senior expert of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday that it is currently in conversation with Russia to get additional information about the COVID-19 vaccine that Russia will start production soon.

Dr. Bruce Aylward, senior adviser to WHO's director-general, told a press conference that WHO does not have sufficient information at this point to make a judgment on the Russian vaccine.

He told reporters that with the coordination of WHO, there are altogether nine vaccine candidates that are going through Phase 2 or 3 trials, but the Russian vaccine is not one of them.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Tuesday that the country has registered the world's first registered vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

Later on Wednesday, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that the country will start the production of the vaccine within two weeks. Murashko also said that doubts about the effectiveness of the vaccine are unfounded.

