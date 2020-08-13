China at forefront of sci-tech human resources with rising proportion of women

China remains at the forefront globally in terms of the quantity of sci-tech human resource personnel with more female postgraduates, a new report by China Association for Science and Technology showed.

The country has more than 101.5 million people working in the field of science and technology by the end of 2018. Higher education is still the most important way to train sci-tech personnel, according to the report.

Among the newly added sci-tech professionals from 2016 to 2017, it was observed that the higher the educational level, the greater the proportion of women. In particular, women accounted for more than 50 percent at the postgraduate level, the report added.

Besides, from 2016 to 2017, China saw a faster growth rate of female sci-tech human resources than that of the country's total sci-tech human resources.

The report predicted the number and proportion of China's women sci-tech human resources to further increase in the future.