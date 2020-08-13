Chinese mainland reports 19 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said Thursday that it received reports of 19 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Wednesday, including 11 imported cases and eight locally-transmitted ones.

All of the new locally-transmitted cases were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

Four new imported cases were reported in Shandong, two each in Shanghai, Guangdong and Sichuan, and one in Hebei, the commission said.

One new suspected COVID-19 case, which was imported from outside the mainland, was reported in Shanghai Municipality.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Wednesday.

A total of 56 COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 2,227 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,065 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 162 remained hospitalized, with one in serious condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Wednesday, the overall confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 84,756, including 724 patients who were still being treated, with 41 in severe condition.

Altogether 79,398 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were still four suspected COVID-19 cases, it added.

According to the commission, 22,498 close contacts were still under medical observation after 1,284 were discharged on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, 20 new asymptomatic cases, including 15 from outside the mainland, were reported, and no asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed ones.

The commission said 295 asymptomatic cases, including 150 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.