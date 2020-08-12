Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

COVID-19 case zero might not come from Wuhan: WHO

(CGTN)    16:02, August 12, 2020

Michael Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme, called for an open mind on Monday when speculating on the source of the global COVID-19 pandemic as case zero might not be from Wuhan.

In a regular briefing of the WHO, Ryan pointed out that the first cluster of COVID-19 were picked up in Wuhan, yet case zero is not always where the first cluster is, but it’s usually before in time, and might be in another place. Ryan made the remarks citing his 25 years of professional experience.

Ryan said coronavirus is proving it to be exceptionally difficult to detect or stop, but it is important to find the initiation point where the disease crossed the animal-human species barrier.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York