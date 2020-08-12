China-Mongolia border port sees cargo volume increases

The border port of Erenhot in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has seen its imported and exported cargo volumes this year exceed 10 million tonnes as of Monday, up by 15.6 percent year on year, according to the China Railway Hohhot Group.

The imported cargo volume was about 9.15 million tonnes, up by 17.3 from the previous year, while the exported cargo volume was 892,300 tonnes, up by 0.4 percent.

The Erenhot Port is the largest land port on the border between China and Mongolia, and there are 41 China-Europe freight train routes via the port.

As of Monday, 1,290 China-Europe freight trains had passed the port since the start of this year, up by 38.1 percent year on year.