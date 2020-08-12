Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020
China-Mongolia border port sees cargo volume increases

(Xinhua)    15:24, August 12, 2020

The border port of Erenhot in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has seen its imported and exported cargo volumes this year exceed 10 million tonnes as of Monday, up by 15.6 percent year on year, according to the China Railway Hohhot Group.

The imported cargo volume was about 9.15 million tonnes, up by 17.3 from the previous year, while the exported cargo volume was 892,300 tonnes, up by 0.4 percent.

The Erenhot Port is the largest land port on the border between China and Mongolia, and there are 41 China-Europe freight train routes via the port.

As of Monday, 1,290 China-Europe freight trains had passed the port since the start of this year, up by 38.1 percent year on year.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

