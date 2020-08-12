Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020
Chinese mainland reports 16 new imported COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    11:21, August 12, 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 16 new imported COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,216, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Of the new imported cases, six were reported in Guangdong Province, four in Shanghai and one each in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region as well as the provinces of Zhejiang, Fujian, Shandong, Sichuan and Shaanxi, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 2,058 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 158 remained hospitalized, with one in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.

