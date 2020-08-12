Chinese mainland reports 16 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 16 new imported COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,216, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Of the new imported cases, six were reported in Guangdong Province, four in Shanghai and one each in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region as well as the provinces of Zhejiang, Fujian, Shandong, Sichuan and Shaanxi, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 2,058 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 158 remained hospitalized, with one in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.