Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

42 Hong Kong lawmakers voice support to NPC Standing Committee's decision for HKSAR LegCo to continue performing duties

(Xinhua)    09:17, August 12, 2020

HONG KONG, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- A total of 42 pro-establishment members of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Legislative Council (LegCo) issued a joint statement on Tuesday, supporting the decision of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) for the sixth Legislative Council (LegCo) of the HKSAR to continue discharging duties.

The decision was passed on Tuesday at the 21st session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress.

The decision has reflected NPC Standing Committee's full consideration of the current special situation of Hong Kong society and the respect for the opinions of the HKSAR government, said the joint statement.

This arrangement, which is legal and reasonable, is based entirely on the needs of epidemic prevention and will help Hong Kong society to decrease wrangling and concentrate on the anti-epidemic work, it added.

The statement also called for all members of the LegCo to put people's well-being first and ensure the effective operation of the LegCo, so as to help Hong Kong out of its predicament.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York