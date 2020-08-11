Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020
South China's Guangxi steps up legislation to protect Jing ethnic culture

(Xinhua)    17:12, August 11, 2020

NANNING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has taken legislative measures to protect the Jing ethnic culture, according to local authorities.

The regional legislature has adopted a regulation to protect both tangible and intangible cultural heritages of Jing ethnic people, including the single-stringed musical instrument Duxianqin and traditional Ha (singing) festival.

According to the regulation, the ethnic group's language, literature, folk customs, music, dance and handicraft will be included in the curriculums of primary and secondary schools with a considerable number of students of Jing ethnic group. Colleges are encouraged to set up relevant courses to cultivate more talents to pass on the ethnic culture.

The regulation will take effect on Nov. 1.

As one of China's smallest minority groups, the Jing currently has a population of around 20,000 and mainly inhabits Fangchenggang City, Guangxi.

