Over 6000-yr-old relics site found in east China's Shandong

Archaeologists have unearthed a Neolithic relics site dating back to more than 6,000 years ago, in the city of Linyi, east China's Shandong Province.

The site mainly comprises a ring trench of the Beixin culture with an area of some 4,000 square meters, as well as three housing sites and several pits, said the cultural relics and archaeology research institute of Shandong.

Pottery remains from kettles, bowls, jars and pots were found in the trench.

Beixin, a Neolithic culture, dates back between 7,300 years to 6,100 years ago in the lower reaches of Yellow River. It was the precursor of the Dawenkou culture.

The settlements of the Beixin culture were all half beneath the ground, and the people used artifacts made from stones, bones, horns, teeth, and clams as production tools.