Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Over 6000-yr-old relics site found in east China's Shandong

(Xinhua)    15:21, August 11, 2020

Archaeologists have unearthed a Neolithic relics site dating back to more than 6,000 years ago, in the city of Linyi, east China's Shandong Province.

The site mainly comprises a ring trench of the Beixin culture with an area of some 4,000 square meters, as well as three housing sites and several pits, said the cultural relics and archaeology research institute of Shandong.

Pottery remains from kettles, bowls, jars and pots were found in the trench.

Beixin, a Neolithic culture, dates back between 7,300 years to 6,100 years ago in the lower reaches of Yellow River. It was the precursor of the Dawenkou culture.

The settlements of the Beixin culture were all half beneath the ground, and the people used artifacts made from stones, bones, horns, teeth, and clams as production tools.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York