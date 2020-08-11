EU urged to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs, applying double standards

The Chinese Mission to the European Union (EU) said Monday that China is firmly opposed to the EU's interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs and practising double standards on the law-based exercise of duties by Hong Kong police.

The remarks were made in response to a statement issued by the European External Action Service (EEAS) earlier on Monday about the arrests of Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, an instigator of Hong Kong riots, and nine others by Hong Kong police.

According to the police, six of the 10 suspects were arrested on suspicion of collusion with foreign forces or external elements to endanger national security, and some others were suspected of conspiracy to commit fraud.

The EEAS said in the statement the arrests "further stoke fears that the National Security Law (for Hong Kong) is being used to stifle freedom of expression and of the media in Hong Kong."

In response, the Chinese mission said "Hong Kong is a region based on the rule of law," stressing that "the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has clear provisions on respect for and protection of human rights, and protection of rights and freedoms including freedom of speech and the press."

"The constitutions of more than 100 countries in the world stipulate that the exercise of fundamental rights and freedoms must not endanger national security. The European Convention on Human Rights has similar provisions," the mission noted.

The EU side should respect facts and reject double standards, it added.