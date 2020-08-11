Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China launches law enforcement operations against illegal fishing in Yangtze River

(Xinhua)    10:07, August 11, 2020

Chinese authorities on Monday launched parallel inspection and law enforcement operations against illegal fishing in the waters of the Yangtze River.

The operations will be jointly carried out over 15 days by the public security and fishery departments and relevant law enforcement authorities along 40 water areas most prone to illegal fishing.

Monday's operations saw the seizure of over 700 kg of catch involved in 43 illegal fishing cases.

The operations are part of a three-year campaign against illegal fishing in the Yangtze River basin launched in late June by the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs in a bid to push ahead with a fishing ban along the country's longest river starting from the beginning of this year.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York