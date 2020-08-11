China launches law enforcement operations against illegal fishing in Yangtze River

Chinese authorities on Monday launched parallel inspection and law enforcement operations against illegal fishing in the waters of the Yangtze River.

The operations will be jointly carried out over 15 days by the public security and fishery departments and relevant law enforcement authorities along 40 water areas most prone to illegal fishing.

Monday's operations saw the seizure of over 700 kg of catch involved in 43 illegal fishing cases.

The operations are part of a three-year campaign against illegal fishing in the Yangtze River basin launched in late June by the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs in a bid to push ahead with a fishing ban along the country's longest river starting from the beginning of this year.