Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Monday denounced what he described as the U.S. "perverse obsession" with undermining the island's government.

"New millions for old infamies, the perverse obsession to crush the Revolution," Diaz-Canel posted on Twitter after Washington earmarked 3 million U.S. dollars for organizations willing to investigate Cuba's medical missions abroad for alleged labor violations.

Diaz-Canel included a link to an article published by state daily Granma, which said the "new aberration in the war against the island" was part of U.S. President Donald Trump's strategy to distract from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the hope of improving his chances for reelection.

Trump is banking on his anti-Cuban stance to win over the powerful Cuban exile community in Miami, Florida, which helped get him elected in 2016, Granma said.

"The government of the United States slanders us as a pretext to step up the trade embargo against Cuba as it panders to the Miami mafia for election purposes," the article said.

In response to Washington's move, Diaz-Canel said, the "Cuban Government (has) adopted more than 20 labor-, salary- and social security-related measures to protect people in our country."