Chinese retail complex sets up counters for anti-poverty drive

(Xinhua)    10:14, August 10, 2020

Chinese conglomerate Wanda Group announced Saturday that it will set up sales counters for products from poor areas in its vast retail complex network to aid the country's anti-poverty move.

Over 3,100 anti-poverty sales counters are expected to be gradually established in the company's 320 Wanda Plazas in over 200 cities across the country, the group said.

These anti-poverty sales counters seek to leverage Wanda Plaza's expansive network and consumer visits to boost income for households in impoverished regions.

Wanda in 2014 launched a poverty relief program in Danzhai, a county in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The county has turned into a popular tourism destination thanks to this enterprise-led anti-poverty effort.

Chinese authorities have called for enhanced efforts to aid poverty reduction by promoting online and offline consumption of products from poor areas.

