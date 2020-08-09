World faces growing cybersecurity threat, CEO of 360 warns

With the advent of digital era, cybersecurity professionals have to deal with new threats and risks brought by 5G, big data, internet of things and other emerging technologies.

"Powered by new technologies such as internet of things and 5G, we will be able to digitalize the whole physical world," Zhou Hongyi, chairman and CEO of 360 Security Group said, on Saturday at the ongoing Internet Security Conference 2020. "While we enjoy the convenience brought by new technologies, there are also challenges ahead, such as the safety concerns."

He said the future world will be powered by software that is based on running programs. "Once attacked and controlled by hackers, the consequences may be catastrophic," Zhou, whose security company is known for its anti-virus software, said.

Zhou added there will be hundreds of billions of smart connected devices in various fields, and the world will face unprecedented security challenges. "Particularly, the IoT will break the boundaries between the physical world and the virtual world. Today, viruses, worms and trojan horses that used to only attacks in the virtual world can actually cause damage in the real world."

Globally, the cybersecurity threats are increasing. In May 2017, the Wannacry ransomware virus reportedly affected hundreds of thousands of computers in more than 150 countries and regions including China.

During the 2018 Summer Davos Forum, cybersecurity was defined as the third-largest risk after natural disasters and extreme weather. And the overall cybersecurity capability is definitely one of the key signs of a powerful internet country.

To reduce the potential cybersecurity threats and risks, Zhou suggested use of big data to detect hidden risks, build a threat intelligence system and cultivate more cybersecurity talents.

So far, 360 has already unveiled the 360 Brain of Security, the world's first brain program in the cybersecurity sector. Based on AI technologies, the plan aims to address the security challenges brought by the intelligent era.

"We would like to cooperate with the whole industry and various government departments to build a national brain of security, to improve the country's overall response to security challenges in the digital world." Zhou added.