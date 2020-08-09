China makes progress in protecting critically endangered plant

HANGZHOU, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- Several hundred Abies beshanzuensis seedlings have sprouted in a mountain in east China, marking remarkable progress in the country's efforts to protect this critically endangered plant.

A species of fir, Abies beshanzuensis is endemic to the Baishanzu National Nature Reserve in east China's Zhejiang Province. It has been classified as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

"It is very difficult for Abies beshanzuensis to reproduce under natural conditions," said Lan Rongguang, head of Baishanzu's management office.

In January 2018, experts with Zhejiang University successfully cultivated Abies beshanzuensis seedlings for the first time, using embryo technology. They also managed to shorten the breeding process of the species, decrease its breeding disadvantages, and increase its emergence rate.

To better protect Abies beshanzuensis, staff of the Baishanzu reserve will strengthen the monitoring and protection of seedlings, and take measures to promote the natural regeneration of the species.

They will also try to create favorable conditions for expanding the naturally-grown population of Abies beshanzuensis, in the hope of gradually removing the species from the critically endangered list. Enditem