Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Aug 9, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

U.S. defense chief confirms troops in Afghanistan reduced below 5,000 in months

(Xinhua)    15:45, August 09, 2020

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper confirmed on Saturday that U.S. troops in Afghanistan would be reduced to less than 5,000 by the end of November.

"We're going down to a number less than 5,000 by the end of November. We need to brief Congress from what that looks like," Esper told Fox News in a Saturday night interview.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump revealed the force reduction plan in an interview with Axios.

When asked how many American troops will be in Afghanistan on presidential election day in early November, Trump said it would be "probably, anywhere from 4,000 to 5,000."

The Pentagon said in mid-July that the United States maintained its force level in Afghanistan at mid-8,000s, meeting the conditions of the U.S.-Taliban deal signed in late February.

According to the agreement, the United States would reduce its forces in Afghanistan to 8,600 within 135 days till July 13.

The agreement also called for a full withdrawal of U.S. military forces from Afghanistan by May 2021 if the Taliban follows the deal, including severing ties with terrorist groups.

U.S. invasion of Afghanistan has caused over 100,000 deaths, including civilians, Afghan security forces, Taliban forces and U.S. troops. Trump has sought a full withdrawal from Afghanistan. Enditem

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York