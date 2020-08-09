HONG KONG, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Saturday expressed strong indignation over and protested against the so-called sanctions announced by the U.S. Department of the Treasury on officials in charge of Hong Kong affairs of the Central People's Government and the HKSAR government, stressing that such sanctions will only be self-defeating.

A spokesperson for the commissioner office said that it is a legitimate right of countries to formulate and implement national security law. By establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security in the HKSAR, the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR has brought Hong Kong back to the right track and ensured greater success of "one country, two systems," which has gained broad support.

However, the United States has been bent on obstructing and undermining the HKSAR's efforts to safeguard national security by attacking and smearing the national security law in the HKSAR, and now imposing the so-called sanctions on officials in charge of Hong Kong affairs of the Central People's Government and the HKSAR government, the spokesperson said.

In doing so, it has laid bare its intention to deny others the basic right to install a security door at home, its hegemonic practice of trampling upon principles of international law and basic norms governing international relations, and its hypocrisy in claiming commitment to Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson pointed out that Hong Kong is part of China, and any external force shall not interfere in Hong Kong affairs. The HKSAR has the full support of the motherland. Therefore, no scheme to mess up Hong Kong will ever succeed, and no coercion, pressure or sanction will ever hold back the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the steady and sustainable development of "one country, two systems."

The spokesperson emphasized that the Chinese government is rock-firm in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, in implementing "one country, two systems," and in opposing external interference in Hong Kong affairs.

Any U.S. sanction is futile, the spokesperson said, adding that on the contrary, it will only reflect its wishful thinking to play Hong Kong as a card against China and anxiety about China's development, and further confirm that "one country, two systems" will enjoy brighter prospects and that China's national rejuvenation is an unstoppable trend.