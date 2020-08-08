The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Saturday firmly opposed and strongly condemned the so-called U.S. sanctions against heads of Chinese government agencies responsible for Hong Kong affairs and officials of the HKSAR.

"We will never be afraid of any bullying," a spokesperson for the office said, adding that if the United States thinks that the so-called sanctions can make Chinese people compromise and concede, it is in vain and what it did is an anachronism and miscalculation.