Xinjiang's border port sees surging China-Europe freight trains

Horgos port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region that borders Kazakhstan has seen a surge in the number of China-Europe cargo trains this year.

From January to July, a total of 2,240 trains carrying over 3.3 million tonnes of cargo crossed the border via the Horgos station, with the transport volume up 55.37 percent year on year, according to the port station.

In the first seven months, 1,974 Europe-bound trains left China via Horgos, mainly from the cities of Lianyungang, Zhengzhou, Chengdu and Chongqing. The goods transported include garments, electronic products, mechanical and electrical commodities, as well as chemicals.

Meanwhile, a total of 266 inbound trains, mainly from Germany, Poland, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and other countries, entered China via the port, carrying goods including cotton yarn, building materials, automobiles and auto parts.