Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Aug 7, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Xinjiang's border port sees surging China-Europe freight trains

(Xinhua)    14:18, August 07, 2020

Horgos port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region that borders Kazakhstan has seen a surge in the number of China-Europe cargo trains this year.

From January to July, a total of 2,240 trains carrying over 3.3 million tonnes of cargo crossed the border via the Horgos station, with the transport volume up 55.37 percent year on year, according to the port station.

In the first seven months, 1,974 Europe-bound trains left China via Horgos, mainly from the cities of Lianyungang, Zhengzhou, Chengdu and Chongqing. The goods transported include garments, electronic products, mechanical and electrical commodities, as well as chemicals.

Meanwhile, a total of 266 inbound trains, mainly from Germany, Poland, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and other countries, entered China via the port, carrying goods including cotton yarn, building materials, automobiles and auto parts.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York