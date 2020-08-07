All COVID-19 patients from Beijing wholesale market outbreak cured

With the last patient discharged from hospital, all of the 335 people screened in new clusters of COVID-19 related to Beijing's Xinfadi wholesale farm produce market have been cured and discharged, according to the municipal health commission Friday.

The commission figures show that among the confirmed cases, 187 were male and 148 were female, with an average age of 42 years and an average hospital stay of 27 days.

Since the resurgence of COVID-19 cases on June 11, all of the 335 confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to the Xinfadi wholesale market have been treated in Ditan Hospital in Beijing. A total of 105 medics from other hospitals have joined the COVID-19 treatment work in Ditan Hospital. None of the medical personnel were infected.

Among the patients, five had been critically ill and 21 were in severe condition.

Ditan Hospital has been so far relieved from epidemic quarantine measures and resumed normal operation gradually.