India's COVID-19 cases cross 2-million mark

India's COVID-19 tally crossed 2 million mark on Friday, reaching 2,027,074, the federal health ministry said.

As many as 62,538 new cases were detected in the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 886 people died since Thursday, taking the death toll to 41,585, showed the ministry's data.

According to the data, 1,378,105 people have been successfully treated and discharged from hospitals. Still there are 607,384 active cases in various hospitals across the country.

Friday is the eighth consecutive day when over 50,000 new cases were registered in the country. The sudden surge is mainly attributed to the centre government's focus on ramping up the testing of samples.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)'s data, a total of 22,788,393 samples have been tested till Aug. 6, out of which 639,042 samples were tested on Thursday alone.