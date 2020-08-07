Multilateral cooperation in urgent need as global COVID-19 cases exceed 19 mln

The dire situation that global COVID-19 cases have topped 19 million has sounded a fresh alarm that the ravaging pandemic is far from withering away, and that the world is in urgent need of multilateral cooperation and global solidarity in combating the common enemy of humankind.

The coronavirus has claimed more than 713,400 lives worldwide so far. The United States has suffered the most with over 160,000 lives lost and Brazil follows with over 98,490 fatalities, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Other countries with more than 400,000 infections also include India, Russia, South Africa, Mexico and Peru, according to the CSSE.

LONG-RUNNING DETERIORATION IN HEALTH, ECONOMY

Across the United States, where the caseload surpassed 4.88 million on Thursday, major East Coast and Midwest cities have recently recorded an uptrend in cases, while the government's push for the reopening of schools has also aroused concern from experts.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has forecasted that the country's death toll will reach between 168,000 and 182,000 by Aug. 22.

The pandemic has made the United States suffer its worst economic decline on record, as the nation's gross domestic product (GDP) plunged by 32.9 percent in the second quarter (Q2) amid the mounting COVID-19 fallout, according to the U.S. Commerce Department.

Latin America also saw exacerbating COVID-19 situations, with Brazil remaining the region's worst-hit country recording more than 2.9 million confirmed cases and a death toll of over 98,490 on Thursday, which both ranked the second highest in the global tally, according to the CSSE.

Following the United States and Brazil, Mexico registered the world's third-highest coronavirus fatalities, which broke the level of 50,000 deaths on Thursday. The total number of the country's confirmed cases surged to 462,690 within the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

A dozen high-profile political officials, including Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Bolivian Interim President Jeanine Anez Chavez, as well as several ministers, have tested positive for the virus.

According to a recent report released by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean and the Pan American Health Organization, the pandemic will cause a 9.1-percent drop in regional growth in 2020, accompanied by a rise in unemployment of nearly 13.5 percent.

SECOND WAVE CALLS FOR CAUTION

Over the past weeks, several countries in Europe, Asia and the Middle East have registered an uptick in coronavirus infections, after lockdown and anti-pandemic restrictions were eased to promote economic and social activity.

Starting Monday, scores of towns and cities in western and northern France mandated outdoor mask rules, which the central government suggested the public to follow for fear of a second wave.

France reported thousands of new cases last week and confirmed over 30,300 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began. French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Monday urged the public "not to let down its guard" in the fight against the coronavirus.

As of Thursday, Germany confirmed 213,067 COVID-19 cases, up by 1,045 in one day, with its death toll standing at 9,175, according to the Robert Koch Institute.

Up to 77 percent of German citizens fear that a second COVID-19 wave will occur in the near future, according to a survey published by German public broadcaster ZDF last week.

German GDP in Q2 of 2020 dropped by 10.1 percent compared to the previous quarter, "the largest decline since the beginning of quarterly GDP calculations for Germany in 1970," according to the German Federal Statistical Office.

The uncertain prospect of the resurgence of the virus is overcasting economic recovery, especially the slowly returning tourism sector, under easing restrictions. Last week, Britain warned against non-essential travel to Spain, which insists the country is safe for tourists.

In Asia, Japan and the Philippines both saw a resurgence of infections after lockdowns were lifted over a month ago.

Japan on Thursday confirmed 1,477 new daily COVID-19 cases, bringing the nation's cumulative total to 44,287 infections as the virus' resurgence continues, while the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines surged to 119,460 after the country's department of health reported 3,561 new daily cases on Thursday.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte reimposed restrictions late last Sunday in the capital and outlying provinces, effective Aug. 4-18.

In the Middle East, Iran and Saudi Arabia took the lead in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, with over 320,000 and 284,000 on Thursday respectively, according to the CSSE.

MULTILATERAL COOPERATION IN URGENT NEED

The World Health Organization (WHO) continues to assess the global risk level of COVID-19 as "very high," the WHO's Emergency Committee warned in a statement on Aug. 1, highlighting "the anticipated lengthy duration" of the pandemic.

While noting the importance of sustained community, national, regional, and global response efforts, it called on countries to "reduce the risk of response fatigue in the context of socio-economic pressures," and coordinate and accelerate research into the remaining "critical unknowns," considering the development of COVID-19 treatment and vaccines.

Countries around the world should "share best practices" with the WHO, "apply lessons learned from countries that are successfully re-opening their societies," as well as "support multilateral regional and global organizations and encourage global solidarity in COVID-19 response," it said.

And such a call for closer cooperation and stronger solidarity, especially in the realm of vaccine research and development, has been echoed by experts worldwide.

"I think for pandemics, it is very important to practice what I call internationalism," said Lam Sai Kit, an emeritus professor at the University of Malaya and a prominent infectious disease expert. "There is no border. People work across borders and help each other to prevent the spread from one country to another."

"We focus too much on the differences between countries. We need to work together because there is no difference to the virus' impact around the world," said Bruce Lee, professor of health policy and management at the City University of New York.

Clayton Dube, director of the U.S.-China Institute at the University of Southern California, called for an urgent need for "better communication between countries, scientists and disciplines."

According to data released by the WHO earlier in July, at least 24 COVID-19 candidate vaccines are in clinical evaluation globally, with another 142 in preclinical evaluation.

"I'm particularly glad that there's so much movement towards developing a vaccine against COVID-19," Lam said, though expressing concern over whether the vast population could have access.

"As you can see, some of the developed countries who can afford it are already cornering the market by buying up vaccines or ordering vaccines ahead of time," Lam told Xinhua.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also emphasized last week that COVID-19 vaccines and treatment, if found, should be accessible to all countries, and no country should be left behind.

"As we collectively strive to overcome this pandemic, we must share experiences and expertise," he said.