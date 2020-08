Beijing reported one new COVID-19 case Thursday, the municipal health commission said Friday.

The new case was a close contact of a confirmed case in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province on July 27.

From June 11 to Aug. 6, Beijing reported 335 confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to the Xinfadi wholesale market, all of whom have been discharged from hospital Thursday.

Beijing had also recorded four confirmed cases related to the new infections in Dalian since late July.