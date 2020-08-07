Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Aug 7, 2020
Global COVID-19 cases surpass 19 mln -- Johns Hopkins University

(Xinhua)    10:55, August 07, 2020

Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 19 million on Thursday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

With the global case count reaching 19,007,938, a total of 713,406 people worldwide had died from the disease as of 9:35 p.m. local time (0135 GMT Friday), the CSSE data showed.

The United States has suffered the most from the pandemic, with 4,881,974 cases and 160,090 fatalities, followed by Brazil with 2,912,212 cases and 98,493 deaths, the tally showed.

Countries with more than 400,000 cases also include India, Russia, South Africa, Mexico and Peru, according to the center.

