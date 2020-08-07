Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Aug 7, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Beirut explosions cause local tourism sector lose 1 bln USD

(Xinhua)    09:33, August 07, 2020

Tony Ramy, president of the Syndicate of Owners of Restaurants in Lebanon, announced on Thursday that material damage to the tourism sector are valued at around 1 billion U.S. dollars following the two huge explosions rocked Beirut on Tuesday.

"We have lost our lifetime investments," Ramy tweeted.

Meanwhile, Pierre Ashkar, president of the Syndicate of Hotels Owners in Lebanon, told Xinhua that direct and indirect losses may even be more than 1 billion U.S. dollars.

He explained that direct losses include destruction caused to hotels, while indirect cost covers the inability to pay salaries of employees or to attract tourists to the country, which will definitely impact the tourism sector.

The tourism sector has already been suffered due to the nationwide protests that took place last year followed by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Lebanon was hoping to attract tourists during this summer season amid an unprecedented economic crisis and financial collapse, causing an increased number of people to reel under poverty.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York