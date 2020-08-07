Hangzhou 2022 unveils intelligent solutions for 19th Asian Games

The Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC) on Thursday unveiled 30 intelligence solutions in 10 key areas for the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, which is expected to be green, smart, economical and ethical.

These solutions, selected from 187 proposals submitted by high-tech enterprises, universities and research institutions nationwide, will be applied to make the Games smart in a variety of operational areas.

Cutting-edge technologies including big data, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, Internet of things and block chains will be applied to improve the operational efficiency of the Games and provide athletes, spectators and tourists with top-notch services.

According to Han Chongxin, an official with China Mobile Hangzhou, 5G technology will bring a faster and more smooth game-watching experience for the audience, who can enjoy the matches on their phone with VR and AR offering interactive and immersive experiences.

"Without the restraints of fiber optic cables, people can watch the games whenever they are, either in the office or in open public space, and with less delay," he said.

"Hangzhou will take advantage of its flourishing digital economy and mobilize social resources to make innovative technologies part of the preparation and hosting of the Asian Games. 'Smart Games' will be a golden name-card for Hangzhou 2022, and we are committed to staging a sport and cultural extravaganza that is successful, excellent, satisfying and unforgettable," said Chen Weiqiang, deputy secretary-general of the HAGOC and vice mayor of Hangzhou.