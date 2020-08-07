Portugal announces 140-mln-euro program to train unemployed

The Portuguese government announced on Thursday that it will invest 140 million euros (166 million U.S. dollars) to re-train and relocate people who are unemployed or need to change jobs after the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Called "Social Inclusion and Employment Operational Program" (POISE), according to a statement published on the official website, the initiative of the Portuguese government predicts that education and training actions will help more than 600,000 people.

"Priority will be given to the areas such as the social sector, digital, environment, and climate action," says the statement.

Also, Portugal intends to "respond to the need for qualification of employed people and reinforce the professional qualification of unemployed people, through training adjusted to their profile and needs."

The professional qualification of the Portuguese is part of the Economic and Social Stability Program (PEES), a set of measures launched by the government to reactivate the country's economy, which went into crisis after the social isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Portugal's National Statistics Institute (INE), the country's unemployment rate in the second quarter of 2020 was at 5.6 percent.