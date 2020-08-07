Heartwarming hand-painted certificates inspire COVID-19 patients in Xinjiang

Surrounded by cheering medical staff, four patients who have recovered from the novel coronavirus left a hospital in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region days ago, with special hand-painted certificates in their hands.

On each of the certificates, medical workers painted a watercolor scene complete with warm words -- Dear friend, you have overcome both mental and physical suffering over the past several days. Today, we are glad that you can leave the hospital.

"You cannot say a COVID-19 patient fully recovered from the virus if he or she still suffers psychological problems. They need more support even after being discharged," said Niu Ling, deputy director of the respiratory and critical care medical center at the region's people's hospital, who has been dispatched to the designated hospital to receive COVID-19 cases in Urumqi, capital of Xinjiang.

In April, Niu traveled to Kyrgyzstan with a Chinese medical team to aid the fight against the pandemic. In mid-July, when new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region, Niu was once again assigned to the designated hospital to treat COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms.

Over 1,900 medical workers from across the region have been sent to the designated hospital to help treat COVID-19 cases.

"Giving patients hand-painted certificates is a way to encourage them, and we hope that they can get back to normal life as soon as possible," explained Niu, adding that the idea came from some young colleagues.

"They made the certificates during their break time, writing down blessings and rehabilitation tips on the certificates. Although the frontline medics face intensive work around the clock, they remain optimistic and inspire patients," Niu added.

"It's a unique keepsake for me. It reminds me of how frontline staff devoted themselves to catering to my every need. I really appreciate them," said Wang Yulan, a patient.

"For most patients, maintaining a positive attitude can help facilitate recovery. What we need to do is to give them enough care, while the certificate is part of these efforts," Niu said.

Wang Yan, a nurse, chatted with an elderly patient before bidding farewell to her several days ago.

"It gave me a sense of achievement offering psychological care for the patient. Seeing her get better day by day, it makes everything worthwhile," said the nurse.

Thanks in part to the meticulous care offered by medical staff, Xinjiang is winning the fight against COVID-19. By Wednesday, 60 patients had been discharged from the hospital.

"We are pleased to see that more and more hand-painted certificates will be issued to cured patients," Niu said.