Chinese envoy urges more actions, synergy to fight terrorism, organized crime

A Chinese envoy said on Thursday that it is imperative to enhance actions and synergy at international and regional levels to fight terrorism and organized crime more effectively.

"As international terrorism, transnational organized crime and other global security issues grow increasingly connected and diversified, no country can stay immune from the scourge of these common threats," Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, told the Security Council high-level open debate on addressing the issue of linkages between terrorism and organized crime.

"It is of utmost importance to further promote multilateralism and international cooperation to tackle the new and evolving challenges of terrorism, during and after the COVID-19 pandemic," said the ambassador.

"The international community must actively support regional and sub-regional organizations in playing their important roles and conducting effective regional cooperation, in the field of counter-terrorism and fight against organized crime," he added.

China supports closer coordination between UN agencies such as the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime and Interpol, among others, in accordance with their respective mandates, and regional organizations, to bring forward their respective strengths and expertise, Zhang said.

Talking about how counter-terrorism should be conducted, the envoy said that it must be carried out by upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter while respecting the central coordinating role of the United Nations and adhering to unified standards.

"Member states have the primary responsibility in countering terrorist acts. The sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the countries concerned should be fully respected," he said.

Countries must strictly implement the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy and the resolutions of the Security Council and the General Assembly in this regard, including Security Council Resolution 2482, while abiding by and implementing international laws on combating organized crime, said Zhang.

"Tangible and comprehensive measures must be taken to counter the linkages between terrorist organizations and organized crime in areas such as trafficking in arms, persons, drugs, artefacts, cultural property, the illicit trade in natural resources and wildlife, the abuse of legitimate commercial enterprise, non-profit organizations, among others," the ambassador added.

Referring to capacity building, Zhang said that it is important to support domestic efforts of member states and build up their capacities to address the most prominent challenges.

The international community must provide tangible assistance to member states, especially developing countries and African countries, considering the different security situations and their distinctive culture and history, in their capacity-building efforts in areas such as border control, customs, drug enforcement and judiciary matters, said Zhang.

"We should effectively combat terrorism financing, stop internet-based terrorism and illegal activities by terrorist and organized crime groups, so as to sever the linkages between terrorism and organized crime," he said.

"We must follow international law and relevant UN resolutions, support member states to take measures of de-radicalization, enhance prevention and keep organized crime groups from resorting to extremist and terrorist means," the ambassador added.

On the importance of solidarity and cooperation in counter-terrorism, Zhang said that facing the threat of terrorism, "we must stand united with solidarity."

"Terrorism is our common enemy, and there is no such a difference between so-called good or bad terrorists. Double standard and politicization must be avoided," he said.

"China will always side with multilateralism and international justice," the ambassador said. "China has been rigorously implementing all UN counter-terrorism resolutions and actively engaging in counter-terrorism cooperation at the global and regional levels."

As a state party to the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, China has been actively fulfilling its obligations under the Convention with an all-fronts approach across legislation, law enforcement and judiciary sectors, he added.

"We will continue to conduct bilateral and multilateral exchanges and cooperation of capacity building with all member states, developing countries in particular, including African countries, on issues related to counter-terrorism and combating organized crime," he said.

The ambassador noted that "we will also continue to support the UN efforts of counter-terrorism, politically and financially, in a joint endeavor to maintain international peace and stability."