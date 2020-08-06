China's agricultural product wholesale prices edge down

The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products edged down Thursday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The latest China agricultural product wholesale price index came in at 118.04, down 0.32 points from Wednesday.

By 2 p.m. Thursday, the average wholesale price of pork, a staple meat in China, went up 0.1 percent to 48.33 yuan (about 6.96 U.S. dollars) per kg, while eggs shed 0.1 percent to 8.64 yuan per kg.

The average wholesale price of 28 key types of vegetables tracked by the government was up 2.1 percent from Wednesday, while six different types of fruits saw average price down 0.2 percent.

The wholesale price index is compiled from data collected from around 200 agricultural wholesale markets and is updated daily based on the weighted average of price indices for goods including vegetables, fruit, aquatic products, livestock products, cereals, and edible vegetable oil.