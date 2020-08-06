Twitter temporarily freezes Trump's campaign account over false COVID-19 claims

Twitter said Wednesday it has temporarily frozen U.S. President Donald Trump's official campaign account until it removed a post containing false COVID-19 claims.

The post included a video clip from Trump's interview with Fox News on Wednesday morning, in which the president said children are "almost immune" to the virus.

"The original Tweet from @TeamTrump is in violation of the Twitter Rules on COVID-19 misinformation, and we've required removal," Twitter spokesperson Nick Pacilio tweeted.

The campaign account later removed the post, and has since been tweeting again.

Earlier in the day, Facebook for similar reasons removed a post from Trump's main page featuring the same video clip.