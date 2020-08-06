China's central bank continues to skip reverse repos

The People's Bank of China (PBOC), the country's central bank, continued to skip open market operations via reverse repos Thursday.

The banking system reports reasonable and sufficient liquidity at present, the PBOC said in an online statement.

A total of 50 billion yuan (about 7.2 billion U.S. dollars) of reverse repos matured Thursday.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

China will pursue a prudent monetary policy in a more flexible and appropriate way, according to this year's government work report.