Chinese FM slams instigation for confrontation, division

Instigation for confrontation and division was not rare in history, but was all rebuked by the people, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in an exclusive interview with Xinhua on Wednesday.

In the 21st century, it is inconceivable that some people intend to draw an iron curtain and stoke new division, Wang said, adding that this is a blatant contempt for the progress and wisdom of humanity and goes against the trend of the times and the will of most nations.

Such moves naturally gain little support, said Wang.

Noting that China achieved freedom from imperialism and colonialism, Wang said freedom, democracy and rule of law are codified in China's Constitution and form a key part of core socialist values.

"We also know that freedom has boundaries," he said. "Respect for science, reason, law and order as well as international rules are the basis of freedom."

China has valued peace and cooperation since ancient times, and always opposes dangerous acts to divide the world along ideological lines, said Wang.

President Xi Jinping had called for building a community with a shared future for mankind. Wang said the aim of this major initiative is to rise above differences in system, abandon the zero-sum mentality, and find a common goal for all countries, nationalities and civilizations.

China will work tirelessly for this lofty vision for mankind, he said.