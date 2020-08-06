Chinese policeman's kindness ignites spirit of high school student

Relatives, friends, or teachers? Who are you most likely to share the news with when you receive the admission confirmation from your dream university? The mother of a high school graduate first called up a traffic policeman to express her gratitude.

Wang Zhixiong, the 17-year-old son, graduated from Bailuzhou High School in Ji'an City, east China's Jiangxi Province, this summer. He secured excellent grades in this year's annual national college entrance examination, known as Gaokao, and has been admitted to the prestigious Tsinghua University in Beijing.

"Without the help of traffic policeman Zhang Bingbing three years ago, my son would not have been able to realize his dream of getting into the coveted university," the mother said.

Some three years ago, Wang was injured in a road accident ahead of his senior high school entrance examination. The driver involved ran off, and local police failed to trace the driver as there was very little clues.

Medical expenses could have brought more burdens to the poor family, thereby inducing negative emotions in Wang.

"At that time, I felt that the accident disrupted my study plan and therefore I once lost confidence in the senior high school entrance examination," recalled Wang.

After learning about the situation, Zhang stepped up efforts in handling the case and helped Wang apply for relief funds for victims of road accidents to cover most of his medical costs.

"The endeavor of life is not always smooth; however, setbacks and difficulties are all transient. To emerge stronger, you need to discover and acknowledge the goodwill around," Zhang told the student a couple of times then to boost his morale.

Wang regained his zeal as he recovered from the injury, and was successfully enrolled in the local senior high school.

Although Wang had not contacted policeman Zhang for the past three years, Zhang's words have continued to kindle his spirits.

"For me, studying hard is the most effective way to change my life," Wang said. "Whenever I met with difficulties in study and life during the past three years, Zhang's encouraging remarks would come to my mind."

Wang's father is a migrant worker, who works for a textile company in the neighboring province of Zhejiang and earns less than 4,000 yuan (about 570 U.S. dollars) per month. Wang's mother used to work in the high school campus.

A total of 10.71 million Chinese students took the national college entrance examination last month, and like Wang, many students are from humble families in rural areas.

After receiving the university admission notice, the mother and son visited the police station to thank officer Zhang.

"I never imagined that an ordinary act of mine would encourage the mother and son for three years," Zhang said.