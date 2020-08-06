A Chinese mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday that it is very dangerous for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Taiwan to collude with the United States.

In response to media reports about a U.S. health official's upcoming trip to Taiwan, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said the Taiwan question is China's internal affair that brooks no external interference.

Ma urged the United States to honor its commitment to the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, and voiced strong opposition to official interactions between the United States and China's Taiwan region.

The DPP's attempts to collude with the United States to seek political gains at the expense of the common interests of the compatriots across the Taiwan Strait are doomed to fail, Ma added.