Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Aug 6, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China promotes grid price parity for renewable energy

(Xinhua)    10:04, August 06, 2020

China will strengthen the construction of projects that facilitate wind and photovoltaic power to connect to the grid with price parity, China's National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Wednesday.

The country will implement subsidy-free projects for wind and photovoltaic power to further increase installed capacity and power output by renewables to boost energy transformation, said a circular jointly released by the NEA and the National Development and Reform Commission.

In 2020, the installed wind power connected to the grid will hit 11.4 million kilowatts, with that of photovoltaic power reaching 33.1 million kilowatts, according to the circular.

These projects will drive investment totaling about 220 billion yuan (about 31.54 billion U.S. dollars) and create new jobs, the NAE said.

To foster a sound environment for the industry, the administration said it will enhance cooperation with related authorities and strengthen monitoring of the development and construction of such projects.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York