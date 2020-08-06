Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Aug 6, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 4.8 mln: Johns Hopkins University

(Xinhua)    08:53, August 06, 2020

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 4.8 million on Wednesday, reaching 4,802,275 as of 3:34 p.m. local time (1934 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the national death toll from the disease rose to 157,551, according to the CSSE.

The hardest-hit state California recorded 527,074 cases, followed by Florida with 502,739 cases, Texas 466,032 cases and New York 418,225 cases, the tally showed.

States with over 180,000 cases also include Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey and Arizona, the CSSE data showed.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York