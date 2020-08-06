Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Aug 6, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China lodges solemn representations to U.S. over health secretary's planned Taiwan visit

(Xinhua)    08:27, August 06, 2020

China has lodged solemn representations to the United States regarding the scheduled visit of U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to Taiwan, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a daily news briefing that China firmly opposes official ties between the United States and Taiwan, and the stance is "consistent and clear."

"The Taiwan question is the most important and sensitive issue in China-U.S. relations, and the one-China principle is the political foundation of the bilateral relationship," Wang said, urging the U.S. side to abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of three China-U.S. joint communiques, stop all forms of official exchanges with Taiwan, and handle Taiwan-related issues prudently and properly.

The U.S. side should refrain from sending any wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" forces so as not to seriously damage China-U.S. relations as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, said the spokesperson.

Wang emphasized that the one-China principle is recognized by the international community, adding any attempt to ignore, deny or challenge it will end in failure.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York