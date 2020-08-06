China has lodged solemn representations to the United States regarding the scheduled visit of U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to Taiwan, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a daily news briefing that China firmly opposes official ties between the United States and Taiwan, and the stance is "consistent and clear."

"The Taiwan question is the most important and sensitive issue in China-U.S. relations, and the one-China principle is the political foundation of the bilateral relationship," Wang said, urging the U.S. side to abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of three China-U.S. joint communiques, stop all forms of official exchanges with Taiwan, and handle Taiwan-related issues prudently and properly.

The U.S. side should refrain from sending any wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" forces so as not to seriously damage China-U.S. relations as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, said the spokesperson.

Wang emphasized that the one-China principle is recognized by the international community, adding any attempt to ignore, deny or challenge it will end in failure.