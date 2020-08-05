Chinese peacekeepers given honors in Lebanon

The United Nations (UN) awarded medals to China’s peacekeepers in Lebanon on Wednesday.

A ceremony was held for the 418 personnel at their camp in Hinniyah village in the south of Lebanon, with the event attended by Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Wang Kejian, Lebanese Army Commander Jean Kahwaji and a number of Lebanese and UN officials.

Pierre Liot de Nortbecourt, the chief of staff of UNIFIL, addresses a medal parade ceremony in honor of the Chinese contingent in southern Lebanon. /Xinhua Picture

Pierre Liot de Nortbecourt, chief of staff of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, praised the Chinese troops for their commitment, dedication, professionalism and sacrifices since being deployed in May 2016.

He said their duties – which have included mine clearing, medical services and humanitarian aid – have been “vast and important.”

Fighting from the Syrian Civil War has spilled over into Lebanon, fueling a resurgence in sectarian violence there in recent years. Hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees have poured across the border, placing great pressure on resources.