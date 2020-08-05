Several Taiwan lawmakers detained for graft probe

A Taipei court on Tuesday afternoon granted a prosecutors' request to detain three lawmakers involved in a bribery case after a two-day hearing.

The Taipei District Court agreed to detain Su Chen-ching, a lawmaker of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), as well as Chen Chao-ming and Liao Kuo-tung of the Kuomintang.

The court also ordered former New Power Party lawmaker Hsu Yung-ming to be released on bail.

Another former DPP lawmaker, Mark Chen, who was implicated in the same graft case, was released on bail on Friday.

According to the prosecutors, the three lawmakers and two former lawmakers were suspected of taking bribes in an enterprise ownership dispute.