Border port in Xinjiang facilitates customs clearance

Horgos, a border port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has explored a new customs clearance model to facilitate the clearance process and also avoid cross-infection amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the new model, which started in the latter half of July, the driver from either side of China or Kazakhstan drives a tractor-trailer to the designated area and leaves the loaded trailer, before a driver from the other side drives another tractor to tow the trailer across the border.

Disinfection will be carried out during the shifting of the tractors.

Compared with the old way, in which drivers from the two countries had to shift to drive the same truck while crossing the border, the new way not only avoids drivers' cross-infection but also saves 30 minutes for each vehicle to cross the border, said Zhang Jingshou, head of the port administration of the Horgos economic development zone.

To date, road transport flow through the port has exceeded the levels before the pandemic, with 241 bonded trucks seen daily on average for cargo import and export, according to Zhang.