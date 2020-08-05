Cooperation between China, India aids world peace, prosperity: FM

China and India are the two largest developing countries and emerging economies, and cooperation between the two sides will not only provide strong impetus for their development, but also benefit world peace, stability and prosperity, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the comments at a press briefing when asked about remarks made by India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during an interview.

According to reports, Jaishankar said that India-China relations are of great importance to the two countries and the world, and that both sides should accurately accommodate each other's concerns and interests. He said the gradual normalization of bilateral relations, while maintaining peace and stability in border areas, has always been the basis of the Indian government's policy towards China.

Noting that the situation in border areas is inseparable from bilateral relations, Jaishankar said it is not easy to achieve a balance with China, and India must stick to its position. The key is to make China pay more attention to India, he added.

"China has taken note of the relevant reports," said Wang, adding that China and India should always keep border issues in their proper position within bilateral relations, preventing differences from escalating into disputes.

China hopes that the two countries can meet each other half way and jointly take concrete steps to safeguard the overall situation of bilateral relations, he said.