Chinese mainland reports 27 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said Wednesday that it received reports of 27 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Tuesday, including 22 locally-transmitted ones.

All locally-transmitted cases were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

On Tuesday, five new imported cases were also reported. Of the cases, two were reported in Shanghai and one each in Beijing, Sichuan and Shaanxi, the commission said.

No deaths related to the disease or suspected COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, the commission said.

On Tuesday, 17 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 2,103 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,007 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 96 remained hospitalized, with two in serious conditions. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Tuesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 84,491, including 810 patients who were still being treated, with 36 in severe conditions.

Altogether 79,047 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were still three suspected COVID-19 cases, it added.

According to the commission, 23,018 close contacts were still under medical observation after 408 were discharged on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, 24 new asymptomatic cases, including 10 from outside the mainland, were reported, and no asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed ones.

The commission said 272 asymptomatic cases, including 114 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By Tuesday, 3,669 confirmed cases, including 42 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 476, including seven deaths, in Taiwan.

A total of 2,141 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 441 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.