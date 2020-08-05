China firmly opposes the U.S. plan to deploy land-based medium-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific and European regions, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Tuesday.

He said Russia's remarks on U.S. decision to terminate the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty had exposed true intentions of the United States.

Russian foreign ministry issued a statement Tuesday, saying U.S. withdrawal from the INF treaty one year ago was a serious mistake. The ministry added that after announcing the withdrawal, the United States immediately adopted a policy to complete the proliferation of weapons previously restricted by the treaty, thus revealing its plan to deploy advanced missiles in the Asia-Pacific region.

Wang said after the United States officially withdrew from the INF Treaty, it went further to exit organizations and treaties, having successively announced its withdrawal from the signing of the Arms Trade Treaty, exited the Treaty on Open Skies, unilaterally loosened its standards of the Missile Technology Control Regime on Unmanned Aerial Systems export control.

It has not yet agreed to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, he added.

"These negative moves by the United States have seriously damaged global and regional peace and security, impacted international arms control and disarmament, weakened mutual trust among major countries, undermined global strategic stability, and exposed U.S. intentions to seek unilateralism and military hegemony," Wang said.

The United States should earnestly respond to the concerns of the international community and take concrete actions that are conducive to the global and regional peace and stability, he said.