Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China firmly opposes U.S. deployment of land-based medium-range missiles in Asia-Pacific, Europe: spokesperson

(Xinhua)    08:41, August 05, 2020

China firmly opposes the U.S. plan to deploy land-based medium-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific and European regions, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Tuesday.

He said Russia's remarks on U.S. decision to terminate the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty had exposed true intentions of the United States.

Russian foreign ministry issued a statement Tuesday, saying U.S. withdrawal from the INF treaty one year ago was a serious mistake. The ministry added that after announcing the withdrawal, the United States immediately adopted a policy to complete the proliferation of weapons previously restricted by the treaty, thus revealing its plan to deploy advanced missiles in the Asia-Pacific region.

Wang said after the United States officially withdrew from the INF Treaty, it went further to exit organizations and treaties, having successively announced its withdrawal from the signing of the Arms Trade Treaty, exited the Treaty on Open Skies, unilaterally loosened its standards of the Missile Technology Control Regime on Unmanned Aerial Systems export control.

It has not yet agreed to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, he added.

"These negative moves by the United States have seriously damaged global and regional peace and security, impacted international arms control and disarmament, weakened mutual trust among major countries, undermined global strategic stability, and exposed U.S. intentions to seek unilateralism and military hegemony," Wang said.

The United States should earnestly respond to the concerns of the international community and take concrete actions that are conducive to the global and regional peace and stability, he said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York